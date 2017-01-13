No new episodes of Atlanta until 2018 due to Donald Glover's movie commitments
13/01/2017 - 08:00:54Back to Showbiz Home
Donald Glover’s Atlanta will be back for a second series following its Golden Globe wins – but not until 2018.
The series – revolving around the rap industry in the Southern US city – won the best television comedy award at the Globes last weekend, with Donald collecting best actor in a comedy.
FX said they had signed a deal with the former Community actor for more episodes and to develop other shows.
However, due to Donald’s other commitments, including starring in an upcoming Star Wars movie, they agreed to the delay.
The television network’s chief John Landgraf said: “Given the choice between having it on schedule and having… happy, committed talent and have it good, we’ll take it later and take it good.”
Join the conversation - comment here