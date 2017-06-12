No backpacks, large handbags or cloakroom at Robbie Williams' gig

By Ciara Phelan

If you've got a ticket to see Robbie at the Aviva this Saturday don't turn up with a backpack or large handbag - you won't be let in if you do.

Selfie sticks, cameras and go-pros are also not permitted and there will be no cloakroom available to store belongings.

MCD productions have issued a public notice listing the ramped up security measures in the wake of the fatal attacks at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

MCD advises those attending the concert to read the notice carefully to avoid experiencing delays and queues.

It reads: "Due to increased security measures, patrons are advised to be at the grounds at least one hour before the act. No queuing before gates opening" and clearly states "do not bring backpacks or large handbags".

The notice also advises on transport and entry to the Aviva.