Nirvana's Kurt Cobain remembered 23 years after his death

Fans have remembered “voice of a generation” Kurt Cobain on the anniversary of his death.

The Nirvana frontman committed suicide on April 5 1994 at the age of 27.

Fans of the grunge rock star took to Twitter and Cobain’s name quickly became a trending topic as they shared their memories, thoughts and many of his quotes and lyrics.

Along with their messages, devotees shared plenty of pictures of Cobain.

Many of Cobain’s words were shared on the social networking site, including a quote he was reported as saying.

In February, Cobain would have turned 50, and his wife Courtney Love and their daughter Frances Bean Cobain, who was only 20 months old when he died, paid tribute to him at that time.

Cobain co-founded Nirvana in the late 1980s and is hailed for his influence on the grunge music scene of the 1990s.

His hits as the band’s lead singer and writer include Smells Like Teen Spirit, Lithium and Come As You Are, which helped Nirvana shift millions of records worldwide.

Throughout his life he battled with heroin addiction, depression and other health afflictions.
