Nightly Show viewers want Bradley Walsh to get his own programme

Viewers of The Nightly Show have called for Bradley Walsh to be given his own chat show or be made a permanent host as the variety programme continued to divide opinion.

ITV’s new effort, which is airing in the news broadcast’s usual 10pm slot, welcomes a new host every week but has been criticised in recent weeks with previous presenters including David Walliams and John Bishop in the firing line.

However, some viewers have warmed to Bradley and declared him the best host so far.

The show on Wednesday night saw him joined by comedian Tommy Tiernan and Bradley’s former Law & Order UK co-stars Jamie Bamber and Dame Harriet Walter, while roving reporter Joe Pasquale dressed up in latex to explore the world of sado-masochism.

Viewers were quick to praise Bradley on Twitter.

Other viewers called him “a natural and funny” while one fan hailed his “proper old style entertainment.”

However, others said the show continues to disappoint, with one Bradley fan saying:

Next week sees comedian Jason Manford at the helm before Dermot O’Leary returns for the final week.
