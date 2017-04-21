Nightly Show creators are still unsure about a second series as first run comes to an end

Creators behind ITV’s The Nightly Show have yet to decide whether to bring the show back for a second series, following weeks of heavy criticism and poor ratings.

The daily chat show, which has been hosted by a range of celebrities since its launch in February, will conclude tonight with Dermot O’Leary at the helm.

But bosses at ITV have said they will not decide on whether to start work on a fresh season until after the last episode of the eight-week run has been broadcast.

Aaaaaand, we're off! @radioleary kicks off his second week as host of #TheNightlyShow. Oh yes! pic.twitter.com/H7mT14GkFT — The Nightly Show (@ITVNightlyShow) April 17, 2017

The talk show has had a rough ride since its first episode, presented by comedian and author David Walliams.

Just under three million people tuned in for the 10pm show, dropping to 1.3 million by the following evening.

Viewer ratings have since struggled to reach much higher, with Wednesday’s episode pulling in an audience of 1.5 million.

The programme faced a swathe of complaints from the start after it pushed the channel’s regular evening news programme back by half an hour.

There have since been a couple of wobbles to the schedule to make way for major news events.

The show was cancelled hours before broadcast on the day of the Westminster terror attack last month, and on Tuesday it was bumped to 11pm as the news programme returned for special coverage of the election.

But The Nightly Show has seen some golden moments in the last few weeks, with presenters Bradley Walsh and Gordon Ramsay proving particular hits with audiences.

Viewers have also enjoyed sofa interviews with guest stars such as Kym Marsh, Richard Osman and Pamela Anderson, as well as cheeky pranks and games led by hosts.

On Friday night’s show, O’Leary will welcome special guests actor John Cleese and Scottish musician Sharleen Spiteri for a series finale that promises a line-up of studio games and stand-up comedy.

:: The Nightly Show is on ITV at 10pm on Friday.