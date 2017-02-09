Nigel Havers tells of sex scene advice from Sir Roger Moore

Actor Nigel Havers has said Sir Roger Moore gave him advice about filming sex scenes and it proved so helpful that he used it while working on Coronation Street.

Nigel, 65, told Piers Morgan on his Life Stories programme: “Roger Moore told me that whenever he does a bed scene he’d always say to the girl before ‘Excuse me, I want to apologise now if I get an erection’, and then he’d pause and say ‘And if I don’t', so you basically cover all the territory…”

Nigel used this method while filming scenes with his Coronation Street co-star Sue Nicholls, who plays Audrey Roberts in the soap.

Nigel Havers on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories (ITV)

“I did a couple of bed scenes with Sue and I said that to her … it was a funny thing … there is no limit!”

The veteran stage and screen actor, who starred in Academy Award-nominated film Chariots Of Fire, spoke of other lesser-known moments in his career.

He admitted to working as a nude model and was once required to simulate sex with a female model.

“Very rarely do I ever turn anything down,” he said.

Sir Roger Moore (Yui Mok/PA)

“Why? We only live once. So after work that day I went down to the studio and I did photographs simulating a sex scene with a girl who didn’t speak any English.

“(It was) pretend, a bit like Love Actually … and I got paid £100 in cash and off I went.”

Nigel said playing Lewis Archer in Coronation Street in 2009 and 2010 was a “wonderful” time, and he would “love to” return to the show.

Nigel Havers and Piers Morgan (ITV)

The actor, who has played the role of the “charmer” throughout his career, also said he enjoyed receiving raunchy letters from fans while working on the ITV soap.

He said: “I used to get quite a lot … (suggesting that we should) meet up and get it together.

“I was so delighted. I just thought ‘That’s the best thing that could possibly happen’.”

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories: Nigel Havers is on ITV on Friday at 9pm.