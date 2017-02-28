Nigel Havers proves he's still got it by flirting with Holly Willoughby on live TV

Back to Showbiz Home

This Morning viewers were torn between being charmed and horrified as actor Nigel Havers flirted with presenter Holly Willoughby on live television.

The actor, 65, asked Holly, 36, if she fancied “a spot of lunch” on Tuesday after switching interview roles with her on the ITV show.

Co-presenter Phillip Schofield chimed in: “Are you chatting her up? You can’t chat up the guests!

“It’s unacceptable…you smoothy.”

Nigel, star of 1980s TV drama The Charmer, appeared relaxed and confident as he teased Holly from the interviewers’ side of the sofa.

Some viewers couldn’t help but be taken in by his smooth moves.

Others were not so impressed with Nigel’s cheeky antics.

Nigel appeared on the show to speak about his latest role as guest star on ITV comedy show Benidorm.
KEYWORDS: Showbiz TV, Showbiz UK, Holly Willoughby, ITV, Nigel Havers, Phillip Schofield, This Morning

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz