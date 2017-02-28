Nigel Havers proves he's still got it by flirting with Holly Willoughby on live TV

This Morning viewers were torn between being charmed and horrified as actor Nigel Havers flirted with presenter Holly Willoughby on live television.

The actor, 65, asked Holly, 36, if she fancied “a spot of lunch” on Tuesday after switching interview roles with her on the ITV show.

Co-presenter Phillip Schofield chimed in: “Are you chatting her up? You can’t chat up the guests!

'This feels really weird!'



Nigel Havers decides he'd like to interview @hollywills - before inviting her out to lunch... and on holiday! 🌴 pic.twitter.com/SFnjf36FQT — This Morning (@thismorning) February 28, 2017

“It’s unacceptable…you smoothy.”

Nigel, star of 1980s TV drama The Charmer, appeared relaxed and confident as he teased Holly from the interviewers’ side of the sofa.

Some viewers couldn’t help but be taken in by his smooth moves.

@thismorning @itvcorrie @Sharontweet hey Phil watch that Nigel he will be presenting the show next ... 😜😜 — sangeeta mistry (@mimsum) February 28, 2017

Nigel Havers is entertaining on #ThisMorning especially chatting up @hollywills 😂 — Missy (@Ms_tweetz) February 28, 2017

Nigel what a legend trying to pick up @hollywills can't blame him for trying #thismorning — Intoxicated Jesus (@Chugonauts) February 28, 2017

Aw As much as I love @Schofe and @hollywills its good to see Phil with Nigel Havers on @thismorning — Katie (@Katess89) February 28, 2017

Others were not so impressed with Nigel’s cheeky antics.

Nigel Havers being a bit letchywith Holly. Gag. #ThisMorning — Atlanta (@AtlantaBaltaji) February 28, 2017

Nigel appeared on the show to speak about his latest role as guest star on ITV comedy show Benidorm.