Nicole Scherzinger unsure if she can win X Factor two years in a row

X Factor judge Nicole Scherzinger has said she is unsure if a singer in her category will win this year’s series.

Scherzinger, who mentored last year’s champion Matt Terry, is currently in charge of the Overs category.

According to the Daily Star’s Big TV magazine, Scherzinger said, when asked if she can win again: “I am very competitive and I put a million per cent into everything I do. But two years in a row I don’t know about that.

Nicole Scherzinger (Syco/Thames)

“I have a feeling of somebody that is going to win but they are not in my category.”

Asked if she is happy with her category, Scherzinger said: “I’m upset because the producers were going to give me a category and I said, ‘No, I want this one instead’.

“I got what I wanted, but I really should have had what they were going to give me.

“But that’s OK. It will work out. Everything happens for a reason.”

Scherzinger, 39, chose Kevin Davy White, Matt Linnen and Tracyleanne Jefford to represent the Overs category, and they will each perform live for the first time this weekend.

How Scher-mazing do The Overs look? Watch them do their mentor @NicoleScherzy proud at the #LiveShows this weekend! ???#XFactor A post shared by The X Factor (@thexfactor) on Oct 27, 2017 at 12:39am PDT

She will also bring back one other hopeful as a wildcard contestant.

The first live show of The X Factor, which airs on Saturday night, may see boss Simon Cowell absent from the judging panel.

Cowell was reportedly rushed to hospital on Friday after falling down the stairs in his London home, but was photographed flashing a thumbs up when he returned hours later.

He told The Sun that he is “feeling OK”, and that he fainted.

He added that he “will be back”, but is not sure if he will return for Saturday’s broadcast.

The X Factor airs at 8.20pm, Saturday on ITV.