Nicole Scherzinger, the Beckhams and other stars' winter holidays will make you jealous

The New Year has been and gone and we’re now fully into January 2017 and – like every year before this one – celebrities have whisked themselves away to warm, sunny climates to get away from the winter chill.

The likes of Nicole Scherzinger, the Beckham family, a handful of Made In Chelsea stars, Sofia Vergara and Myleene Klass are among those who have been happily sharing their beachy exploits on social media.

While you snuggle up in a jumper, check out the fun goings-on in the world of showbiz … wish you were there!

David and Victoria Beckham with their children (Chris Radburn/PA)

Nicole Scherzinger

The X Factor judge is currently sunning herself in her home country Hawaii, where she spent New Year’s Eve on the beach. The bikini-clad singer looked sensational in her collection of social media snaps.

Along with one of them, she wrote: “Mele Kalikimaka and happy holidays everyone! Sorry been away from social media over the holidays while spending quality time home with the ohana! I’m back now! Sending so much aloha and sunshine from #hawaii.”

Mele Kalikimaka and happy holidays everyone! Sorry been away from social media over the holidays while spending quality time home with the ohana! I'm back now! Sending so much aloha and sunshine from #hawaii 🌊💋🌞 A photo posted by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzy) on Dec 31, 2016 at 8:46am PST

I Mua in Hawaiian means "to move forward" and Ku Makani means to "stand strong in the wind". Here's to Imua, Ku Makani in 2017 🙏🏽 A photo posted by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzy) on Dec 31, 2016 at 5:53pm PST

Hau'oli makahiki hou!!! #happynewyear everyone!🙌🏽💋 A photo posted by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzy) on Jan 1, 2017 at 4:07pm PST

Millie and Hugo

Former Made In Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh is loving life in Cape Town, South Africa, with boyfriend and fellow ex-Chelsea star Hugo Taylor. Oh, to have her life right now …

Here's to 2017 👫☀️❤️ A photo posted by Millie Mackintosh (@milliemackintoshofficial) on Dec 31, 2016 at 5:42am PST

I have a high waisted bikini obsession! Loving this one from @arabellalondon and no I haven't had a boob job! That's just how good this bikini is 🍒 A photo posted by Millie Mackintosh (@milliemackintoshofficial) on Dec 30, 2016 at 4:14am PST

The Beckhams

David and Victoria Beckham and their four children have let loose in the Maldives over the festive period. To say we are immensely jealous is an understatement.

Happy new year everyone x ❤ A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Dec 31, 2016 at 10:43pm PST

Kisses on New Years Day x VB A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:58pm PST

Kisses from my baby girl ✨ X VB A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Dec 30, 2016 at 5:24am PST

Naomi and Jessica

Hollywood star Naomi Watts has been in Mexico with family and friends over the New Year period, while Jessica Alba is spending time in Hawaii.

Farewell 2016 #happynewyear to everyone!!! Bring on #2017 love from #Mexico #nye 😀🙋🏼☀️🌴 A photo posted by Naomi Watts (@naomiwatts) on Dec 31, 2016 at 3:59pm PST

Drinking wine w mah boo @kellysawyer on a trek through the Hawaiian jungle, can't think of a better way to peace out 2016! Cheers 🍷✨ A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Dec 31, 2016 at 7:18pm PST

Lisa Snowdon

Former I’m A Celebrity star Lisa Snowdon made sure to make the most of her freedom in the sunshine … and a bikini, of course.

Fun in the sun in OZ! Before I ate all the mince pies!! 👙 A photo posted by Lisa Snowdon (@lisa_snowdon) on Jan 1, 2017 at 12:16pm PST

Karlie Kloss

Supermodel Karlie Kloss has been loving her trip to St Barts, but also made sure to share her appreciation with her millions of fans from her sunbed.

She wrote on Instagram: “Counting my blessings on this first day of the new year! Feeling very grateful for everyone I had the privilege of working with in 2016. Grateful for all 6 MILLION of you. Excited for all ahead in 2017. So so so much love. And HAPPY NEW YEAR.”

Counting my blessings on this first day of the new year! Feeling very grateful for everyone I had the privilege of working with in 2016. Grateful for all 6 MILLION of you. Excited for all ahead in 2017. So so so much love. And HAPPY NEW YEAR 🎊❤️💘 A photo posted by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Jan 1, 2017 at 11:09am PST

1/365 ✅ A photo posted by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:37pm PST

Myleene Klass

Myleene Klass proved she looks as good in a bikini as any Victoria’s Secret model from her getaway in Sri Lanka.

Seaing in the NY (@littlewoodsonline 👙7 days to go) A photo posted by myleeneklass (@myleeneklass) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:24pm PST

💋for all the NY wishes. Getting out, pruned. A photo posted by myleeneklass (@myleeneklass) on Jan 1, 2017 at 9:20am PST

Ashley Graham

Model Ashley Graham saw in the New Year with her husband Justin Ervin in the Seychelles.

Happy Birthday to my #1! A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Dec 31, 2016 at 1:50am PST

🇸🇨 S E Y C H E L L E S 🇸🇨 A video posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Dec 30, 2016 at 6:33am PST

Ashley, Lucy and Louise

Made In Chelsea stars past and present – including Ashley James, Lucy Watson and Louise Thompson – have been in a variety of sun-soaked locations over the winter break and sharing the obligatory bikini snaps.

"Giant silk cotton trees grow out of very tiny seeds." Gambian Proverb 🇬🇲 A photo posted by Ashley James (@ashleylouisejames) on Jan 1, 2017 at 8:47am PST

new year's day spent hanging on a pineapple 🍍🍍🍍🙇🏻‍♀️ A photo posted by Lucy Watson (@lucywatson) on Jan 1, 2017 at 8:12am PST

Doing my happy dance in the Saint Laurent granny spex. Me and island life are becoming very close friends 🙋🏽 and I hate saying goodbye to good friends. A photo posted by Louise Thompson (@louise.thompson) on Jan 2, 2017 at 2:02am PST

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara and her handsome husband Joe Manganiello and her family have been loving life in Bora Bora. Can you bring us next time please?

Learned how to tie a Pareu dress!!!🌊🐟💃 A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jan 1, 2017 at 5:52pm PST