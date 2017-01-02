Nicole Scherzinger, the Beckhams and other stars' winter holidays will make you jealous
02/01/2017 - 11:23:16
The New Year has been and gone and we’re now fully into January 2017 and – like every year before this one – celebrities have whisked themselves away to warm, sunny climates to get away from the winter chill.
The likes of Nicole Scherzinger, the Beckham family, a handful of Made In Chelsea stars, Sofia Vergara and Myleene Klass are among those who have been happily sharing their beachy exploits on social media.
While you snuggle up in a jumper, check out the fun goings-on in the world of showbiz … wish you were there!
Nicole ScherzingerThe X Factor judge is currently sunning herself in her home country Hawaii, where she spent New Year’s Eve on the beach. The bikini-clad singer looked sensational in her collection of social media snaps.
Along with one of them, she wrote: “Mele Kalikimaka and happy holidays everyone! Sorry been away from social media over the holidays while spending quality time home with the ohana! I’m back now! Sending so much aloha and sunshine from #hawaii.”
Millie and HugoFormer Made In Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh is loving life in Cape Town, South Africa, with boyfriend and fellow ex-Chelsea star Hugo Taylor. Oh, to have her life right now …
The BeckhamsDavid and Victoria Beckham and their four children have let loose in the Maldives over the festive period. To say we are immensely jealous is an understatement.
Naomi and JessicaHollywood star Naomi Watts has been in Mexico with family and friends over the New Year period, while Jessica Alba is spending time in Hawaii.
Lisa SnowdonFormer I’m A Celebrity star Lisa Snowdon made sure to make the most of her freedom in the sunshine … and a bikini, of course.
Karlie KlossSupermodel Karlie Kloss has been loving her trip to St Barts, but also made sure to share her appreciation with her millions of fans from her sunbed.
She wrote on Instagram: “Counting my blessings on this first day of the new year! Feeling very grateful for everyone I had the privilege of working with in 2016. Grateful for all 6 MILLION of you. Excited for all ahead in 2017. So so so much love. And HAPPY NEW YEAR.”
Myleene KlassMyleene Klass proved she looks as good in a bikini as any Victoria’s Secret model from her getaway in Sri Lanka.
Ashley GrahamModel Ashley Graham saw in the New Year with her husband Justin Ervin in the Seychelles.
Ashley, Lucy and LouiseMade In Chelsea stars past and present – including Ashley James, Lucy Watson and Louise Thompson – have been in a variety of sun-soaked locations over the winter break and sharing the obligatory bikini snaps.
Sofia VergaraSofia Vergara and her handsome husband Joe Manganiello and her family have been loving life in Bora Bora. Can you bring us next time please?
