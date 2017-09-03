Nicole Scherzinger in tears over X Factor contestant whose neighbour told her to ‘be quiet’

A contestant whose neighbour told her to “be quiet” when she sang had the opposite effect on the X Factor judges.

Shanaya Atkinson-Jones, 19, got a yes from all four judges after belting out a track by Christina Aguilera.

Nicole Scherzinger is in tears after hearing the contestant sing (Syco/Thames)

Nicole Scherzinger was brought to tears and told the teenager: “You’re a diamond in the rough and make me feel things,” while Simon Cowell said: “That was beautiful… I love you.”

Atkinson-Jones, from County Durham, who was adopted at the age of three, said she sang all the time but added: “The other day I got told by the neighbour to shut the window and be quiet.”

Her proud mum said she had a “rough time” before she and her dad adopted her but the teenager said: “They’ve done everything for me. They’ve made sure I’ve had the best life possible.”

Gaga Lord sings to the judges (Syco/Thames)

Viewers also saw the judges put through Gaga Lord, a 40-year-old dinner lady originally from the Philippines, and Nicole Caldwell, 27, a pub singer from Paisley, who had been overweight and only felt ready to apply for the TV show after losing five stone.

Lloyd Macey, 23, whose grandmother tried to serve up fish finger sandwiches to Cowell and who sang Sam Smith number Can I Lay By Your Side, also got a yes from all the judges.