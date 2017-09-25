Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh join X Factor hopefuls in a singalong at final auditions

Judges Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh joined singing duo Just Us during the final day of this year’s auditions.

70-year-old Carol and 67-year-old Anna-Maria, who share 30 years of friendship, performed their rendition of Hasta Manana by ABBA when Simon Cowell suggested they were missing something.

Mr Cowell suggested they expand their singing act with two additional members, none other than judges Nicole and Louis.

The foursome impressed both Simon and Sharon with their singing abilities and received a yes from both judges.

We will be seeing more of this super-group at Boot Camp later this year.