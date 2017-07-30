Nicole Kidman would love to do more TV and praises rise of roles for women

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman has told how she would love to take on more television roles as she praised the rise of women in the industry.

The Oscar-winning actress, 50, also added that she would like to turn her attention to comedy as she spoke at the Television Critics Association press conference on Saturday.

She took to the stage to talk about her role in Sundance TV’s Top Of The Lake: China Girl, alongside Elisabeth Moss, after attending the same event earlier this year for her part in similarly female-led HBO series Big Little Lies.

Nicole Kidman points out the two times she's been at #TCA17 have been with casts of all women actors #BigLittleLies #TopofTheLakeChinaGirl pic.twitter.com/YfiPfD5XW7 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) July 29, 2017

According to the Hollywood Reporter magazine, she told the audience at the Beverly Hills event: “Would I love to do more TV? Absolutely.

“I love that for the two series that I’ve done on TV, I’m sitting with women up here… and that means that the roles are here, the roles are in television and that’s really exciting.

“As an actor you go where the great roles are.”

Kidman (right) joins co-stars Gwendoline Christie, Elisabeth Moss and Alice Englert on the panel (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Best known for her roles in more hard-hitting dramas and films, which last year included portraying Australian mother Sue Brierley in emotional epic Lion, she said she would like to show her lighter side.

“They always say I’m not funny,” she told reporters. “I would love to be able to do a comedy, I never get offered them.

“I’m willing to fall on my face, I’m willing to get back up again. I want to keep trying.”