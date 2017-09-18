Nicole Kidman: We’ve shined a light on domestic abuse
18/09/2017 - 08:41:30Back to Showbiz Home
Hollywood star Nicole Kidman spoke out about the “insidious disease” of domestic abuse as she collected her Emmy.
Kidman, 50, won a leading actress trophy for her role in Big Little Lies, the US drama which explores the issue.
In a speech at the Emmys in Los Angeles, Kidman said that domestic abuse was more prevalent than people realise.
“We’ve shone a light on domestic abuse,” she said of the drama, about three mothers whose seemingly perfect lives unravel.
“It is a complicated, insidious disease. It exists far more than we allow ourselves to know.
“It is filled with shame and secrecy. And by you acknowledging me with this award, it shines a light on it even more,” Kidman said.
She thanked her husband, singer Keith Urban, and young children for giving her the time to pursue her screen career.
No lie, Best Limited Series goes to #BigLittleLies #Emmys pic.twitter.com/jb25hYxqux— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 18, 2017
“I also am a mother and a wife. I have two little girls, Sunday and Faith, and my darling Keith, who I ask to help me pursue this artistic path and they have to sacrifice so much for it,” an emotional Kidman said.
“So this is yours. I want my little girls to have this on their shelf and to look at it and go, ‘Every time my momma didn’t put me to bed, it’s because of this. I got something’.
“But also I want them to know that sometimes when you’re acting, you get a chance to bring a bigger message, and this is their contribution and your contribution.”
Big Little Lies won several gongs, including for outstanding limited series, at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards.
Join the conversation - comment here