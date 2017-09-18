Nicole Kidman: We’ve shined a light on domestic abuse

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman spoke out about the “insidious disease” of domestic abuse as she collected her Emmy.

Kidman, 50, won a leading actress trophy for her role in Big Little Lies, the US drama which explores the issue.

In a speech at the Emmys in Los Angeles, Kidman said that domestic abuse was more prevalent than people realise.

Nicole Kidman on stage at the Emmys (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

“We’ve shone a light on domestic abuse,” she said of the drama, about three mothers whose seemingly perfect lives unravel.

“It is a complicated, insidious disease. It exists far more than we allow ourselves to know.

“It is filled with shame and secrecy. And by you acknowledging me with this award, it shines a light on it even more,” Kidman said.

She thanked her husband, singer Keith Urban, and young children for giving her the time to pursue her screen career.

“I also am a mother and a wife. I have two little girls, Sunday and Faith, and my darling Keith, who I ask to help me pursue this artistic path and they have to sacrifice so much for it,” an emotional Kidman said.

“So this is yours. I want my little girls to have this on their shelf and to look at it and go, ‘Every time my momma didn’t put me to bed, it’s because of this. I got something’.

“But also I want them to know that sometimes when you’re acting, you get a chance to bring a bigger message, and this is their contribution and your contribution.”

Big Little Lies won several gongs, including for outstanding limited series, at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards.