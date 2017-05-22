Nicole Kidman said she won't let her kids watch her latest Irish film

Nicole Kidman said she won't be allowing her four children to watch her latest film, writes Pam Ryan.

The actress stars as Anna in the horror film The Killing of a Sacred Deer alongside Colin Farrell, who plays her husband.

Speaking at the Cannes Film Festival, where where the movie premiered, Nicole says the ban isn't necessarily due to the film's contents.

"My children don't really see my films. I mean our family is very separate to my creative life and they have very little understanding of what my husband and I do.

"Their lives are obviously far more important," she laughed.