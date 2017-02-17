Nicole Kidman reveals she was engaged to Lenny Kravitz

Actress Nicole Kidman has revealed that she was once engaged to musician Lenny Kravitz.

The star confirmed the engagement with the rocker in a recent interview with Net-A-Porter’s magazine The Edit, in which she was discussing her upcoming HBO series Big Little Lies.

Nicole said she already knew co-star Zoe Kravitz because she was once engaged to her father.

Lenny (Ian West/PA)

She dated Lenny a couple of years after her divorce from actor Tom Cruise in 2001, but never disclosed an engagement, although she has previously discussed a failed engagement in 2007 with an unnamed ex.

She’s currently married to country singer Keith Urban.

On working with Zoe, Nicole said “it’s all in the family”, adding Lenny is “a great guy”.