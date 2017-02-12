Nicole Kidman: London embraced Lion film

Nicole Kidman thanked London for backing her film Lion as she arrived at the Bafta awards.

The Australian star, nominated in the supporting actress category for Lion, said the movie had been supported last year at the London Film Festival.

“It was embraced here, so you launched us, so thank you London,” Nicole said.

She also praised her co-star, British actor Dev Patel, who is nominated in the supporting actor category.

She said: “I’m just so happy he’s the leading man now and that he’s been given the platform to become a leading man, and he’s taking it with a vengeance and I’m so happy for him.”

Julia Stiles, known for 10 Things I Hate About You and Save The Last Dance, revealed who she is backing to win in a couple of categories.

Julia Stiles (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

She said: “I’m presenting the documentary category. I loved 13th, about the prison system in the US. And in terms of narrative, Manchester By The Sea was gripping. There are some amazing performances in that.”

She said she thinks its star Casey Affleck could take the leading actor prize.

Nocturnal Animals star Aaron Taylor-Johnson said he is a big fan of his rival in the best supporting actor category Mahershala Ali, who stars in Moonlight.

He added: “I don’t really think about the competition, I feel like we’re all here because we’ve all worked hard. It’s just a great privilege to be here.”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Ian West/PA)

His wife, director Sam Taylor-Johnson, said: “I saw Moonlight on my own in New York in a quiet theatre by myself when Aaron was working. Mahershala has the most compassionate, loving face, and you are immediately drawn to him as a character.”

Sam said she also is backing Amy Adams to win the leading actress prize for her role in Arrival.

She said: “(Amy) really deserves to be here and hopefully win.”