Nicole Kidman hooks viewers in Top Of The Lake sequel

Nicole Kidman has got viewers hooked on the new series of Top Of The Lake after just one episode.

The Hollywood star is one of the new castings for the second series of Jane Campion’s BBC Two drama, which also sees Elisabeth Moss return as Detective Robin Griffin.

Nicole Kidman’s character had a very different look to the star’s usual image (BBC/See Saw Productions Australia/Sally Bonger)

Viewers may have found the storyline a little baffling in episode one, where Detective Griffin is back in Sydney and investigating the body of a woman found in a suitcase on Bondi Beach, but the big-name stars were enough to keep them tuned in.

One fan tweeted: “Aside from t’always wonderful Moss, worth watching #TopoftheLake for Nicole Kidman firing on all cylinders as another complex mother figure.”

Another added: “As someone who didn’t love #TopoftheLake S1, Elizabeth Moss & Nicole Kidman were enough to draw me back for S2. And boy, I’m glad I did.”

The hottest topic of conversation was Kidman’s new look which involved a wiry grey hairstyle, but which fans thought she pulled off brilliantly.

A viewer tweeted: “I genuinely didn’t recognise Nicole Kidman with grey curls in #TopoftheLake.”

Someone else wrote: “Thoroughly enjoying seeing Nicole Kidman looking non-catwalk in #TopOfTheLake. Ditch the blonde….”

Another person agreed: “Nicole Kidman rocking grey hair in Top of the Lake.”

A fan added: “Just watching #TopoftheLake damn you looking good even with grey hair Nicole Kidman!”

:: Top Of The Lake: China Girl continues on BBC Two on Thursday at 9pm.