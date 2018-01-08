Nicole Kidman hails power of women during Golden Globes speech

Nicole Kidman hailed “the power of women” as she was named the first winner of the night at the Golden Globes.

The star won the best actress in a limited series prize for her role as a victim of domestic violence in Big Little Lies.

"Wow! The power of women." Nicole Kidman takes the stage after winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for TV at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/8H5pL89usJ — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

Dressed in black in solidarity with victims of sexual assault and harassment, she dedicated the award to her daughters and cast members – saying “wow, the power of women” – and her mother, who “was an advocate for the women’s movement when I was growing up”.

“My achievements are her achievements,” she added.

Host Seth Meyers referenced the ongoing harassment scandal that has rocked Hollywood as he opened the ceremony, saying: “Welcome ladies and remaining gentlemen.”

And @sethmeyers is back in action as he returns to the stage to introduce our next presenters of the night. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/nlw2kQZOT3 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

He added: “It’s 2018 and marijuana is finally allowed and sexual harassment finally isn’t, it’s going to be a good year.”

Addressing the elephant that “isn’t in the room”, he continued: “Harvey Weinstein isn’t here tonight because I’ve heard rumours he’s crazy and difficult to work with, but don’t worry, he will be back in 20 years when he becomes the first person booed during the In Memoriam.”

Sam Rockwell won the second prize of the night for best supporting actor in a movie for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, while Rachel Brosnahan won the best actress in a TV comedy prize for The Marvellous Mrs Maisel.

Congratulations to Sam Rockwell! He's honored with Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for his role in @3Billboards! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/4x7xBxCAq8 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

Elisabeth Moss picked up the best actress in a TV drama prize for The Handmaid’s Tale, and dedicated it to the author of the book on which it is based, Margaret Atwood, saying: “This is for you and all the women who came before you and after you.”

Congratulations to Elisabeth Moss - Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama - The Handmaid's Tale (@HandmaidsOnHulu) - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/dqbAeS7uvn — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

She read out a quote from Atwood, and added: “We no longer live in the gaps… we are the story in print and we are writing the story ourselves.”