Nicole Kidman dazzles Cannes again at The Beguiled premiere

Nicole Kidman debuted yet another show-stopping look as she stepped out in Cannes for the premiere of her film The Beguiled.

The actress – who has four projects at the film festival – brought Hollywood glamour to the French Riviera in a shimmering, flapper-inspired gown.

The star, 49, looked flawless in the twinkling metallic column, which featured fringes from top to bottom.

Nicole was joined by her co-stars including Elle Fanning and Kirsten Dunst, who looked perfect in a pastel shade of blue.

The crew of The Beguiled (Les Proies) by Sofia Coppola #Cannes2017 #Competition pic.twitter.com/s0oSCfUc8d — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 24, 2017

It was the second time in recent days that Nicole and Elle had stepped out together, as the pair share the screen in the film How To Talk To Girls At Parties, which also screened at Cannes.

Elle, 19, turned a few heads of her own in her pale purple dress, which had a fitted bodice and a floating tulle skirt.

And the reunions did not stop there, as Nicole was also joined by another of her Cannes carpet mates Colin Farrell.

The actor co-stars with Nicole in both The Beguiled and The Killing Of A Sacred Deer, which was also shown at the festival.

The Beguiled was written and directed by Sofia Coppola.

Other stars who attended the screening included models Hailey Baldwin and Irina Shayk and singer Jermaine Jackson.