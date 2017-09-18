Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard kiss on the lips at the Emmys

Big Little Lies stars Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard surprised viewers when they shared at kiss on the lips at the Emmys.

The pair both won gongs for their roles as husband and wife in the TV series, which also stars Reese Witherspoon, about three mothers whose seemingly perfect lives unravel.

When Swedish actor Skarsgard, 41, got up to collect his supporting actor award, Kidman, 50, was delighted.

Keith Urban, and Nicole Kidman in the audience at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards (John Salangsang/AP/PA)

They had a brief kiss on the lips at the ceremony, in front of Kidman’s unperturbed husband Keith Urban, 49, before Skarsgard went on stage to make his speech.

Viewers were quick to comment on Twitter.

Chris Rackliffe wrote: “Was it just me or did Alexander Skarsgard and Nicole Kidman kiss on the lips?!”

Was it just me or did Alexander Skarsgard and Nicole Kidman kiss on the lips?! 😘 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/pgnWh1kEU1 — Chris Rackliffe (@crackliffe) September 18, 2017

Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon pose with their awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

@brittwurfel wrote: “Was that weird how Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard just kissed on the lips?”

nicole kidman and alexander skarsgard kissing in front of keith will forever have me so dead #nochill — christina b 🍒 (@christinabutan) September 18, 2017

Was that weird how Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård just kissed on the lips?🤔 #Emmys2017 — Brittany Wurfel (@brittwurfel) September 18, 2017

In his acceptance speech, Skarsgard thanked “the ladies of the show… for making this boy feel like one of the girls”.

And he added: “Speaking of incredible women, I want to thank my mother, who flew out all the way from Stockholm… to be here tonight. That means a lot to me. Oh. And thanks for giving birth to me. That was pretty cool as well.”

Big Little Lies won several gongs, including outstanding limited series, a leading actress trophy for Kidman and supporting actress award for Laura Dern, at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards.