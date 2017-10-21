Nicole and Sharon whittle down X Factor acts as hopefuls head to judges’ houses

San Francisco and South Africa are the destinations for Saturday night’s X Factor as the first batch of live finalists are revealed at the judges’ houses.

Viewers will see Nicole Scherzinger and Sharon Osbourne whittle down their six respective acts to three apiece ahead of the live shows which begin next weekend.

Kevin Davy White, Berget Lewis, Slavko, Matt Linnen, Talia Dean and Tracy Leanne Jefford will be hoping to impress Scherzinger, who is joined by grime star Stormzy as a guest judge.

Kevin Davy White performs (Tom Dymond/Syco)

The Shut Up rapper will be seen on safari with the six hopefuls, who are in the Overs category, before they each perform for their place in the live shows.

Meanwhile Osbourne takes the girls to San Francisco where they are greeted by her children Jack and Kelly, who are serving as the judge’s trusted advisers.

Attempting to impress the trio of Osbournes will be Deanna Russington, Holly Tandy, Raie-Elle Williams, Georgina Panton and Alisah Bonaobra.

Fans will have to wait until Sunday night to see who makes it through in the boys and groups category when Louis Walsh and Simon Cowell jet their teams to Istanbul and the French Riviera respectively.