Nicola Roberts shares ‘cheeky’ throwback picture on Cheryl’s birthday

Singer Cheryl marked her 34th birthday on Friday, and her friends made sure to celebrate the moment by sending her on a trip down memory lane.

Nicola Roberts, Cheryl’s best friend and former Girls Aloud co-star, shared a snap on Instagram to mark the occasion, although she joked that the birthday girl would “hate this”.

The picture showed Roberts and fellow former Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh next to Cheryl enjoying a night out and pulling faces at the camera.

Another Happy Birthday and fbf post. She's going to hate this pic but it captures perfectly that cheeky mood she gets in when she's happy and enjoyed a cocktail. The one where I have to watch her like a hawk! It's only right for a Birthday post. Sisters from other misters. Love you Bel ❤️Happy Birthday @cherylofficial A post shared by Nicola Roberts (@lilcola) on Jun 30, 2017 at 2:37am PDT

Roberts wrote: “Another Happy Birthday and fbf post. She’s going to hate this pic but it captures perfectly that cheeky mood she gets in when she’s happy and enjoyed a cocktail. The one where I have to watch her like a hawk!

“It’s only right for a Birthday post. Sisters from other misters. Love you Bel. Happy Birthday @cherylofficial.”

Walsh posted her own set of images on her social media page, a collage of old pictures of the three of them together, while their fellow Girls Aloud bandmates – Nadine Coyle and Sarah Harding – were left out.

Walsh wrote: “Little pic montage for the birthday girl @cherylofficial Happy Birthday!

Little pic montage for the birthday girl @cherylofficial Happy Birthday! 🎉So many happy memories ❤️you loads! #birthdaygirl #memories #friends #3amigos #bottomrightismyfav 😂😂😂 A post shared by Kimberley Walsh (@kimberleywalshofficial) on Jun 30, 2017 at 3:25am PDT

“So many happy memories. (Heart) you loads! #birthdaygirl #memories #friends #3amigos #bottomrightismyfav.”

Cheryl and boyfriend Liam Payne recently welcomed their first child, son Bear, into the world.

The musical duo became first-time parents on March 22, and earlier this week One Direction star Payne shared a rare sneak peek of their little boy on Instagram.

Payne, 23, has not yet referenced his partner’s birthday on social media.