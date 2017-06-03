Nicky Byrne to host live broadcast of Arianne Grande's Manchester benefit concert on 2FM

2FM presenter Nicky Byrne will host an Irish broadcast of Arianne Grande's benefit concert on the station this evening.

The event, which is taking place in Manchester's Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground as artists from around the world will pay tribute to the victims of the attack in May.

The gig will include live performances from Arianne Grande, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Take That, and Niall Horan.

Coverage starts from 6pm on 2FM.