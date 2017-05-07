Nicki Minaj surprised fans on Twitter by paying off their college fees

Nicki Minaj surprised fans on Twitter last night by offering to pay their college fees.

It all began when the rapper asked her fans to tweet her using the #NickiBBMAs for a chance to either join her in Las Vegas for the Billboard Music Awards on May 21, or accompany her in the studio during a recording session.

Although during the tweeting sess, one user simply asked her if she would pay for her tuition fees.

In which she replied that she would but there’s a catch - she had to prove that she had a record of straight A’s.

This then sparked a series of fans asking her for the same and she didn’t disappoint.

The majority of the pleas were for less than $1K but she seemed to agree to pay $6K to one student, if he could prove his results.

She joked that if she didn't stop with the donations she wouldn't have "any money left".
By Anna O'Donoghue

