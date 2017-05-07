Nicki Minaj surprised fans on Twitter by paying off their college fees

Nicki Minaj surprised fans on Twitter last night by offering to pay their college fees.

It all began when the rapper asked her fans to tweet her using the #NickiBBMAs for a chance to either join her in Las Vegas for the Billboard Music Awards on May 21, or accompany her in the studio during a recording session.

Although during the tweeting sess, one user simply asked her if she would pay for her tuition fees.

In which she replied that she would but there’s a catch - she had to prove that she had a record of straight A’s.

Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!🤷🏽‍♀️ Dead serious. Shld I set it up? https://t.co/czH715u64a — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

This then sparked a series of fans asking her for the same and she didn’t disappoint.

The majority of the pleas were for less than $1K but she seemed to agree to pay $6K to one student, if he could prove his results.

Ok do u need help w/tuition or do u have a full scholarship? https://t.co/q7ewfdNzCs — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

If u give me a 4.0 then I'll keep my end of the bargain. https://t.co/Esqs9rwfPn — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Let me talk to Gee. Idk how it works. But straight A students can use money for living. They can still use the money. https://t.co/nOdu56r9rN — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

U want to go to college but can't? How much do u need to get u in school? Is that the only thing stopping u? https://t.co/A3mYQHgPNX — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

How much do u need? https://t.co/bVDuLniheA — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

She joked that if she didn't stop with the donations she wouldn't have "any money left".