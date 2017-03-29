Nicki Minaj signs with modelling agency in bid to conquer the fashion and beauty world

Nicki Minaj is planning to boost her fashion and beauty influence by signing with a new modelling agency.

The singer joined Wilhelmina celebrity arm, saying: “They get me…I love the synergy between my music and how it inspires my fashion.”

The company, which has branches in London as well as the US, has represented the likes of Natasha Bedingfield, Estelle and Cyndi Lauper.

CEO Bill Wackermann described Nicki as a “style pioneer and an icon,” and vowed to further her influence in fashion and beauty.

The agency said in a statement on Wednesday that it will work to further the six-time American Music Award winner’s influence in fashion and beauty.

Known for bold and often risque looks, the nine-time Grammy nominee is a regular on fashion show front rows around the world.

Days before the recent terror attack in London, she she was filmed on Westminster Bridge posing in a black-and-silver dress and jeweled headpiece, reportedly for a new video promoting a track she collaborated on with Drake and Lil Wayne.