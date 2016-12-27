Nick and Vanessa Lachey welcome 'Christmas Miracle'

Nick Lachey and wife Vanessa received the best Christmas present ever – a new baby boy.

The couple welcomed their new arrival, Phoenix Robert Lachey, on Christmas Eve.

Singer and TV star Nick posted a picture of the newborn’s tiny hand on Instagram and wrote: “It’s a very Merry Christmas indeed!

It's a very Merry Christmas indeed! We had our Christmas Miracle. Phoenix Robert Lachey decided to show up early and was born on Christmas Eve. Mommy, Daddy, Camden & Brooklyn LOVE You very much! #LacheyPartyOf5 A photo posted by Nick Lachey (@nicklachey) on Dec 26, 2016 at 6:16am PST

The pair are already parents to son Camden, four, and daughter Brooklyn, who is nearly two.