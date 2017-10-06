Niall Horan to kick off world tour in Dublin’s 3Arena

Niall Horan has announced that he will kick off his 2018 World tour in Dublin’s 3Arena on March 12 and continue to Belfast’s SSE Arena on March 13.

Fresh from his sold-out Olympia gig earlier this year, the Mullingar native also announced that his debut solo album, Flicker is set for release on October 20,

Rising star Julia Michaels will join as special guest on the European shows, which includes stops such as London, Brussels, Milan and Lisbon.

Delighted to bring the Flicker World Tour to the U.K, Ireland & Europe ! A post shared by Niall Horan (@niallhoran) on Oct 6, 2017 at 12:57am PDT

Tickets for the Dublin gig are from €49.80 including booking fee and both dates are on sale next Friday, October 13 at 9am.

By pre-ordering the album, you'll also gain access to a pre-sale from Wednesday, October 11.