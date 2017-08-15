Niall Horan makes his world tour as 'Irish as possible' with local acts

Niall Horan steps out onto the world stage solo for the first time since One Direction disbanded, and now he wants to take the best of Ireland with him around the globe.

Kicking off his world set in Dublin's Olympia Theatre on August 29, Niall is bringing along Wild Youth to open the show for him.

Leaving our shores, Niall heads off to London and Stockholm, taking with him Kildare group Picture this.

We're beginning to get a bit jealous of people going to these gigs now.

Jetting across the pond to D'merica, Dublin native and everyone's favourite singing red-head Gavin James will be tagging along to open some of the Mullingar lad's concerts.

Niall's full tour dates were tweeted out earlier, so no matter where you are, you can probably get a glimpse of one of Ireland's finest exports.

Although, Gavin James feels like he can make everything a little better with photoshop.

Stick to singing, Gavin.
