Niall Horan makes his world tour as 'Irish as possible' with local acts

Niall Horan steps out onto the world stage solo for the first time since One Direction disbanded, and now he wants to take the best of Ireland with him around the globe.

So for my shows I wanted to make it as Irish as possible and show off the incredible music coming out of our lovely little country 🇮🇪 — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) August 15, 2017

So I asked around to see who was available and we got some great replies , so happy with this . — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) August 15, 2017

Kicking off his world set in Dublin's Olympia Theatre on August 29, Niall is bringing along Wild Youth to open the show for him.

Thanks so much for having us, this is gonna be some buzz @NiallOfficial https://t.co/b3QqFkwP1f — Wild Youth (@bandwildyouth) August 15, 2017

Leaving our shores, Niall heads off to London and Stockholm, taking with him Kildare group Picture this.

We're beginning to get a bit jealous of people going to these gigs now.

Excited to play London and Stockholm with Mr @NiallOfficial, thanks for having us x https://t.co/fQjzeKRHKe — Picture This (@BandPictureThis) August 15, 2017

Jetting across the pond to D'merica, Dublin native and everyone's favourite singing red-head Gavin James will be tagging along to open some of the Mullingar lad's concerts.

You all know that one of my favourite artists is @gavinjames.so I'm delighted that Gav has agreed to come to the USA with me . 🇺🇸 — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) August 15, 2017

Gav will also do the show in Toronto with me . So canada you'll have the pleasure of hearing them sweet tones — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) August 15, 2017

Forgot his picture . Sorry Gav 😂 pic.twitter.com/tOuhozL4a5 — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) August 15, 2017

Niall's full tour dates were tweeted out earlier, so no matter where you are, you can probably get a glimpse of one of Ireland's finest exports.

Hello lovely people, I’m delighted to announce the Flicker Sessions 2017. Go to https://t.co/QD3toXaepy for all the info ! pic.twitter.com/DMpgHcDUWs — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) July 10, 2017

Although, Gavin James feels like he can make everything a little better with photoshop.

😂😂😂😂😂😂. Gav just text me this !!! pic.twitter.com/8jlIXvXfOh — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) August 15, 2017

Stick to singing, Gavin.