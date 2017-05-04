Niall Horan finds playing music to family and friends 'brutal'

Niall Horan has said he finds playing new music to friends and family “brutal”.

The former One Direction singer, 23, releases Slow Hands, the second single from his debut solo album, on Friday.

Speaking on Nick Grimshaw’s BBC Radio 1 show, Niall said it was a “nerve-racking time”.

“I wrote this song a few months ago so I’ve been waiting for people to hear it,” he said.

Niall Horan has a new track coming out (Yui Mok/PA)

Asked how his family had reacted, Niall said: “It’s tough enough playing it to the public, so playing it to your family and friends, it is brutal.

He added: “It’s always good to see a nice reaction online. I’m not really competitive with the charts or anything like that, I’m more competitive with myself.

“I’m just excited, it’s a good time.”

The Irish-born singer also revealed he had written his favourite song on the album while “sitting on the couch watching a Man United game on telly”.

Hear Niall co-hosting The Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Nick Grimshaw from 7am on Friday.