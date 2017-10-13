Niall Horan announces second Dublin date

Niall Horan has just announced a second Dublin date on his first solo tour.

After selling out one show at the 3Arena in five minutes, he has now added another.

Tickets for the new gig on Thursday, March 29 go on sale next Thursday.
