Niall Horan announces second Dublin date
13/10/2017 - 17:09:10Back to Showbiz Home
Niall Horan has just announced a second Dublin date on his first solo tour.
After selling out one show at the 3Arena in five minutes, he has now added another.
Tickets for the new gig on Thursday, March 29 go on sale next Thursday.
Due to popular demand Niall Horan has announced a second date @3arenadublin on Thursday 29 March. tickets on sale Thurs at 9am pic.twitter.com/HsDtHH2fgG— 3Arena (@3arenadublin) October 13, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here