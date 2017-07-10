Niall Horan announces Flicker Sessions tour

Niall Horan has announced his first solo tour.

The One Direction heartthrob, 23, will hit the road for the 21-date Flicker Sessions tour in August.

Horan will kick off with a show in his native Ireland on August 29. Other stops will include Stockholm, New York, Rio de Janeiro, Sydney and Tokyo.

He will perform at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London on August 31.

Hello lovely people, I'm delighted to announce the Flicker Sessions 2017 . I can't wait to perform my own shows for ya !

Horan shared a tour poster on Instagram and told his 19.5 million followers: “Hello lovely people, I’m delighted to announce the Flicker Sessions 2017.

“I can’t wait to perform my own shows for ya!”

The singer launched a solo career with the single This Town in 2016. He followed it up with the track Slow Hands in May this year.