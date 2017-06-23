Niall Horan and Liam Payne pay tribute to Harry Styles' step-father after he passed away

Harry Styles step-father Robin Twist (57), has passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer.

A representative for Harry, who is preparing for his World Tour, confirmed reports and said that his step-father passed away on Thursday.

Niall Horan and Liam Payne have both paid tribute to Mr Twist online describing him as having a "gentle soul" and "always had a smile on his face".

Harry's mother Anne, married Robin just four years ago and Harry was best man at their wedding.

Harry's friend and ex-1D star Louis Tomlinson's mother also passed away last year.

