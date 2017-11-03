New York police investigating ‘credible’ rape claim against Harvey Weinstein

New York Police Department (NYPD) has said it is investigating a “credible” rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein.

The force’s chief of detectives, Robert Boyce, said the NYPD was working with New York’s attorney general to gather enough evidence before obtaining an arrest warrant for the disgraced Hollywood producer.

His comments came during a conference at the authority’s headquarters on Friday as he was asked about a claim made by former Boardwalk Empire star Paz De La Huerta that Weinstein raped her in 2010. According to Vanity Fair magazine, she gave her account to the publication over the phone.

Harvey Weinstein, left, in London (Matt Crossick/PA)

Mr Boyce said: “We became aware of the (alleged) victim on October 25. We got a phone call where we spoke to her. She put forth a credible and detailed narrative to us.

“We then sought to garner corroboration. This happened seven years ago, and we found corroboration along the way. We immediately contacted the district attorney in New York and we started working the case together.

“We have an actual case here, so we are happy with where the investigation is right now. Mr Weinstein is out of state, we would need an arrest warrant to arrest him.

“So right now we are gathering our evidence. We continue to do so every day. So that’s where we are in the case right now.

“As to others, I’m not going to close the door and say that others won’t come forward, but this is what we have right now, this is what we are moving forward with.”

He added: “To arrest Mr Weinstein we would need an arrest warrant, so that requires a court order, so we want to get our evidence first before we go out and do something like that.”

The update comes shortly after Beverly Hills authorities became the fourth police department to launch a probe into claims made against the movie mogul.

Officers said they had received “multiple complaints” about Weinstein, adding to investigations in the UK and elsewhere in the US.

Weinstein has “unequivocally denied” allegations of non-consensual sex.

The force also said it is investigating James Toback, the film-maker who has reportedly been accused of sexual harassment by more than 200 women, including actresses Julianne Moore, Selma Blair and Rachel McAdams.