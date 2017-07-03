New trailer for Borg Vs McEnroe film is released

Shia LaBeouf shouts John McEnroe’s famous words “You can not be serious” in a new trailer from his film about the tennis champ.

The US actor is transformed into the Wimbledon winner – sporting McEnroe’s curls and trademark headband – in the clip from Borg Vs McEnroe.

The film will chart the rivalry between McEnroe and Swedish star Bjorn Borg during the 1970s and 1980s.

Swedish actor Sverrir Gudnason is playing Bjorg.

LaBeouf, who has been at the centre of his own share of controversies, has previously revealed he feels a kinship with McEnroe.

:: Borg Vs McEnroe is due to be released in September.