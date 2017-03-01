20th Century Fox has released a new trailer for Alien: Covenant, Ridley Scott’s sequel to the 2012 film Prometheus.

The trailer takes a good look at the doomed Covenant crew, the beautiful but ultimately deadly planet they land on and, of course, the return of the Xenomorph.

From 20th Century Fox:

‘The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.’

Alien: Covenant arrives in cinemas May 18.

Check out the trailer below.