New song from Prince’s father to celebrate 101st birthday

A new song from Prince’s late father is to be released to celebrate what would have been his 101st birthday.

John Nelson, a jazz pianist who performed with the Prince Rogers Trio, died in 2001 aged 85.

During his career he helped write a number of songs with his son including Purple Rain and Computer Blue.

The song, Heart Of Mine, was produced at Paisley Park by Prince’s half-sister Sharon Nelson.

It is the first single from new album Don’t Play With Love, The John L Nelson Project, which will be released on October 27.

Ms Nelson produced the album in January from her father’s sheet music.

She told Associated Press: “Our dad wrote and composed many songs, but they were never recorded until now.

He was Prince’s musical inspiration, and this project is very special because it was recorded in Paisley Park.

“This music was destined to come out and we are sure you will enjoy the masterful works of John L Nelson.”