New RTÉ Six One presenters take their seats for the first time

Keelin Shanley and Caitríona Perry will take their co-anchor seats for the first time this evening.



The new Six One presenters take over from Brian Dobson and Sharon Ní Bheoláin in the RTÉ news studio.



The co-anchors will alternate seating positions in the studio each day.







This week will also see the first outside broadcast for the programme in 2018, as the RTÉ One’s Six One News co-presented live from the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition on Wednesday 10th January.



Join Keelin Shanley and Caitríona Perry for the RTÉ Six One News tonight at 6.01pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ News Now.