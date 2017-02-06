New outdoor festival to hit Dublin in July

MCD have announced the new festival that will take place at Trinity Collge this summer from July 6-11.

The series will be opened by jazz and blues Grammy winner Gregory Porter on the first night followed by Irish star James Vincent McMorrow playing in his home town.

Bell X1 will take to the stage on the Saturday night on the back of new album, Arms, and alt-rock superstars Pixies follow them on Sunday.

The penultimate night will see Northern rockers Two Door Cinema Club perform with alt-J hitting the stage to close the series, playing their first show in Ireland since 2015.

Certainly something for everyone in the line-up!

The line up in full is:

July 6: Gregory Porter

July 7: James Vincent McMorrow

July 8: Bell X1

July 9: Pixies

July 10: Two Door Cinema Club

July 11: alt-J

Tickets for Gregory Porter, James Vincent McMorrow, Bell X1 & Two Door Cinema Club are priced €44.05 including booking fee. Tickets for Pixies & alt-J: €54.65 including booking fee. All shows go on sale from 9 am on Friday, February 10.