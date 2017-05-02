New mum Janet Jackson splits from husband

Janet Jackson has confirmed she has split up with her husband Wissam Al Mana after the birth of their baby.

The singer, 50, says the matter is being dealt with by the courts on Monday, following the arrival of Eissa Al Mana in January.

The singer and her boy Eissa Al Mana (Janet Jackson/PA)

In a video posted to YouTube, she said: “I just want to keep it real with you guys for a second. Yes, I separated from my husband.

“We are in court and the rest is in God’s hands.”

The American singer married the Qatari businessman in 2012.

Janet also said she would resume her tour, which she postponed in April last year, saying it was on account of “planning our family”.

She also gave her fans an update on their son.

“I thank God from him. He’s so healthy, so beautiful, so sweet, so loving – such a happy baby,” she added.