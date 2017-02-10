New Katy Perry track praised as she mixes politics and pop

Katy Perry has delighted fans with the release of a new track just days ahead of her appearance at the Grammy Awards this weekend.

The US pop star unveiled reggae-inspired Chained To The Rhythm on streaming service Spotify and YouTube, as well as on radio stations globally, after teasing it on social media earlier in the week.

The song features Bob Marley’s grandson Skip Marley, was penned by Katy and Sia, and produced by Max Martin, who worked with the artist on her breakout single I Kissed A Girl.

While the track became widely available on Friday, Katy had given fans the chance to listen to it early if they managed to locate one of the specially-placed disco ball music players that were strewn all over the world.

One fan, who had made it to the only UK-based disco ball in London’s Leicester Square, told BBC Newsbeat they thought it was the “best promotion ever”.

Another added that the song is “like bringing back the old Katy Perry vibes, back to the Teenage Dream times”.

The overall response for Chained To The Rhythm – which Perry described as “purposeful pop” – on Friday was positive, with many praising Katy, 32, for combining pop music with politics.

Some of the lyrics have been cited as politically-charged and a reference to Katy’s backing of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election.

She sings: “Are we crazy? Living our lives through a lens, trapped in our white-picket fence, like ornaments, so comfortable, we live in a bubble, a bubble, so comfortable, we cannot see the trouble, the trouble.”

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Katy Perry has made subtly political banger about dancing your troubles away. I heart it.”

Another said: “Ooh I really love Katy Perry’s new song! Great social/political commentary too at the perfect time for it.”

“Omg since this song has political messages I wonder if she makes a message about US politics at the Grammys,” one social media commentator wrote.

Chained To The Rhythm is Brit award-winner Katy’s first single since June 2016′s Rise, released to coincide with the Rio Olympics and accompany US channel NBC’s coverage of the sporting event.

The track precedes the release of her fifth album, which does not yet have a title or a release date.