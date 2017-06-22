New Jurassic World announced as Fallen Kingdom

The latest instalment in the Jurassic Park universe has been unveiled as Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Following on from the 2015 revival Jurassic World, the new dinosaur adventure is due for release in June 2018 and its title and logo have now made their debut.

The film’s tagline has also been revealed as “Life finds a way”, offering fans scope for speculation about the plot.

In one year, life finds a way. pic.twitter.com/32Cu62xn1Y — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) June 22, 2017

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are back as the film’s stars and this time Jeff Goldblum will also return as Ian Malcolm, reprising his role from the 90s action films.

Goldblum was one of the original cast members of the hit films Jurassic Park (1993) and The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997).

The most recent film saw a new theme park created on the original site of Jurassic Park, where a genetically modified hybrid dinosaur broke free and went on a killing spree.

Chris Pratt is back to star again (Ian West/PA)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will have a different director to the other films in the series, this time being under the leadership of JA Bayona.

The first two films were Steven Spielberg’s, Joe Johnston took the helm of Jurassic Park III in 2001, and Colin Trevorrow directed 2015’s return.