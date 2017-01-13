New housemates to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house, but who?

Following the shock exits of Ray J Norwood and Brandon Block from the Celebrity Big Brother house this week, Channel 5 bosses are hoping to make up the numbers with a few new additions.

The newcomers will enter the house on Friday evening during the first live eviction of the series – but will it be one out, and two in, or maybe even three?

Rumours are rife over who could possibly be entering the TV lock-up, with a few names being bandied about, including Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry, and footballer Tom Williams, the husband of current housemate Nicola McLean.

Nicola McLean and Tom Williams – is he going to be joining his wife in the house? (Justin Tallis/PA)

If Tom does go in, it could prove interesting, as Nicola has been accused of being flirty with footballer Jamie O’Hara in recent days.

He’s already dropped a major hint that it could be him…

@LeonKnight_ bro these housemates aren't ready for me 😎#notonmylevel — Tom Williams (@MrTomWilliams) January 12, 2017

Other potential new arrivals include former CBB stars such as Tiffany Pollard, Michelle Visage, Katie Price and Casey Batchelor.

Last week, former X Factor duo Jedward were late additions days after the official launch show.

On Wednesday, 90s DJ Brandon left the house after admitting he wasn’t “feeling” himself after having taken part in the reality programme.

Tiffany Pollard in CBB in 2015 (Ian West/PA)

His departure came one day after American rapper and personality Ray J left the TV lock-up due to blacking out from pain caused by a cracked tooth.

Ray J, who left to visit a dentist, has since threatened CBB bosses with legal action after he said he was prevented from re-entering the house.

The first live eviction for the series will take place tonight, with Angie Best, James Cosmo, Stacy Francis, couple Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt and Austin Armacost up for the chop.

But who will join the remaining housemates? If it’s any of the above, it could be pretty explosive viewing.