New Guardians of the Galaxy trailer drops

A new trailer for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has been released online, providing some clues as to what we can expect from the sequel to 2014’s smash hit movie.

Set to the always rocking song The Chain by Fleetwood Mac, the new trailer depicts space battles, a giant alien monster, new alliances and plenty of the comedic timing that made the original film so popular.

The trailer also shows the first meeting between Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord and his father Ego the Living Planet, played by Kurt Russell.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is scheduled for a May 5 release.

Check out the trailer below.