New Chuck Berry album set to be released posthumously

A new Chuck Berry album is expected to be released posthumously later this year.

The singer and guitarist, known as the “Father of Rock ‘n’ Roll”, died on Saturday at the age of 90.

Last October Berry announced that he was unveiling a new record, entitled Chuck, in 2017.

The star’s first new album in 38 years, it was to be “comprised primarily of new, original songs”.

Chuck Berry (Yui Mok/PA)

Berry said at the time that the record was dedicated to Themetta Berry, his wife of 68 years.

He said: “My darlin’ I’m growing old! I’ve worked on this record for a long time. Now I can hang up my shoes!”

Friend Joe Edwards – the owner of a club where Berry regularly performed – said he has heard the new album and that it was “sensational”.

The first single was scheduled to be released in the next few weeks.

A representative for Berry has said he does not have any new information about the release plans for the Chuck album.