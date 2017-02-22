New acts announced for INDIE17

INDIEPENDENCE Music & Arts Festival welcomes a whole new raft of artists to INDIE17 to join a bill already featuring Manic Street Preachers, The Coronas and Sigma.

Tickets have been selling in record numbers for this summer’s festival, with the 10,000 capacity event looking likely to sell out in advance.

BRIT Award winner and Platinum-selling artist, Tom Odell, returns to Indiependence and with the Irish music scene in its rudest health for years, INDIE17 brings the cream of the crop to Mitchelstown this August Bank Holiday Weekend.

The growing bill will feature performances from All Tvvins, Frank Turner, The Riptide Movement, Hermitage Green, Brian Deady, We Cut Corners, The Minutes and Raglans as INDIE17 starts to take shape.

INDIE17 is also set to host acts such as Overhead the Albatross, Stephanie Rainey, Fang Club, Talos, Craig Gallagher, MindRiot, Eve Belle, Super Silly, Dagny, Brass Phantoms, Penrose, Beoga,Apella, August Walk, Josiah Stone, Mandeville Beat Critics, Subject to Change and Eamon Walsh.

"We're delighted to be able to add these acts to what was already a massive announcement for us before Christmas with Manic Street Preachers and The Coronas," said Indiependence organiser, Shane Dunne.

"Tom Odell and Frank Turner are massive UK artists and the Irish acts we've added are some of the hottest ones at the moment like All Tvvins, Stephanie Rainey and Fang Club. We're really excited this year to have new sponsors on board in Heineken who we feel will add to the experience at INDIE17 and we're looking forward to seeing everyone back on the farm in August."

Early Bird Tickets for INDIE17 sold out within 24 hours and subsequent ticket tiers - which remained at 2016 prices – also sold out in record time. Tickets currently on sale are:

3-DAY WEEKEND CAMPING - €119

VIP INDIE GARDEN UPGRADE - €50

Tickets are available online at www.tickets.ie with a limited amount for sale at Mitchelstown Post Office.