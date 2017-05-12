New acts announced for Electric Picnic

The first acts for Other Voices at Electric Picnic have been announced today.

The line up for the intimate Other Voices side of EP sees an eclectic mix take to the sanctuary in the woods.

New York's Odetta Hartman will take the stage as will London singer-songwriter Charlie Cunningham.

There will also be a host of Irish talent, including Saint Sister, Loah, Katie Laffan, Soulé and Jafaris.

The first set of acts for Trenchtown have also been announced, bringing a slice of Caribbean culture to Stradbally.

. @TrenchtownIrie have just announced the first acts for their 10th birthday celebrations! 🇯🇲🙌🎉https://t.co/QXxsnLDs48 pic.twitter.com/uts8DHVi5t — Electric Picnic (@EPfestival) May 11, 2017

Trenchtown celebrates 10 years at EP in 2017 and the line-up includes Stylo G, Ragga Twins + DJ Krucial (RTC) and much more.

The headline acts for this year's festival are The xx, A Tribe Called Quest and Duran Duran.