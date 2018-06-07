Netflix's TV show, 'Queer Eye', visit to Australia will have you saying nothing but Yass

By Kyle Lehane

The stars from the Netflix hit show, known collectively as the Fab Five, visited the small town of Yass down under and hit it off with locals.

The video, posted on Netflix's Australian account, shows the Fab Five meeting the mayor of Yass, who quickly crowns them as 'Yass Queens'.

The @QueerEye Fab Five came to the small Aussie town Yass and became LITERAL Yass Queens! pic.twitter.com/UD3vJ0KhxG — Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) June 6, 2018

The trailer for the show's second season was released today, much to the delight of fans.

In season two, we’ll see a beard “that is out of order and out of date,” the Fab five's first female makeover and lots of tears.

Safe to the say season two will be an emotional roller coaster.

The future cult classic, is a reboot of a 2003 show with the same name, where gay men give advice on fashion, grooming, interior design, food, wine and culture to straight men.

'Queer Eye' Season Two premieres June 15 on Netflix.