Netflix's new drama To The Bone accused of glamorizing anorexia

A new Netflix drama about a girl suffering from anorexia nervosa has sparked fears after teenage girls have been taking to social media hailing the character’s figure as “thinspiration”.

The term, thinspiration/thinspo is used in reference to something or someone that serves as motivation for a person seeking to maintain a very low body weight.

It is also the main topic of conversation within the world of pro anorexia blogs.

I want to see " To the bone", Lilly Collins is so skinny now OMG. She so thinspo — guilty (@Proudless15) July 4, 2017

Thinspo is so addictive wtf to the bone is going to blast me back to old habits — Loser Lol (@sadoveryou) July 2, 2017

To The Bone, which will be released July 14, stars Lily Collins as Ellen, a 20-year-old girl who has anorexia nervosa.

Ellen has spent the better part of her teenage years being shepherded through various recovery programs, only to find herself several pounds lighter every time.

Determined to find a solution, her family agrees to send her to a group home for youths, which is led by a non-traditional doctor, played by Keanu Reeves.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=705yRfs6Dbs

The producer of a new Netflix film about anorexia says she told the story as responsibly as she could.

One support group for people with eating disorders says the overall message of 'To The Bone' is good.

However, Harriet Parsons from Bodywhys says she has some concerns:

The drama comes fresh from Netflix being accused of glamorizing teen suicide in their series, 13 Reasons Why.