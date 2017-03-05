Netflix working on making all content available to download

Netflix bosses have confirmed they are working on making all their content available to download.

Reed Hastings, chief executive of the streaming service, said he understands viewers’ frustrations that some shows are only available to view online and that he hopes it will soon be rectified.

He told the Press Association: “Every year we will get more rights to that.”

Ted Sarandos (Ian West/PA)

“With all of our originals we have all those rights and if half your life is on aeroplanes we want at least half our content to be downloadable, which it is already.”

Ted Sarandos, chief content officer, added: “We kick ourselves for not being more progressive about it a few years ago. Things like the Marvel series are not on there but we will get that done.”

The executives said they hope to expand Netflix’s reach to draw older people to the service, with shows such as Grace And Frankie, which stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, and Longmire, starring Robert Taylor and Katee Sackhoff, as well as prestige period drama The Crown.

Cast and crew from the Crown (Ian West/PA)

Sarandos said: “The Crown is a great example of a show that does play to older women but my 22-year-old daughter loved it too.

“It’s not a stodgy costume drama, there are ways to reach broad demographics and still reach very high standards of excellence. You don’t have to dumb anything down, it’s actually the opposite. Add some depth and people will come to the table.

“Grace And Frankie is targeted at that audience. Longmire is targeted at an older male audience, we are looking at that demographic, which has not been as quick to adopt new technologies but they are very big consumers of television, absolutely.”