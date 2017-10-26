Netflix to launch Stranger Things aftershow

Fans of Stranger Things will get to spend even more time in the Upside Down when a recap show launches to discuss each episode of the series.

Beyond Stranger Things will launch on Netflix on October 27, the same day the highly anticipated second series of the hit sci-fi series launches on the streaming service.

The show will be hosted by the actor and self-confessed Stranger Things “super fan” Jim Rash and will include discussions with the series’ cast and creators.

They will explore the inspiration for the series, tell behind-the-scenes stories and analyse every aspect of the second season, including answering all burning questions, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Viewers will be advised not to start watching Beyond Stranger Things until after they have finished watching the entire new season of the drama, as there may be spoilers along the way.

The aftershow will automatically play after viewers complete the final episode of Stranger Things 2.

Fans will be able to binge on the sci-fi horror once again when the series finally returns on Friday.

The hit Netflix show returns to the streaming service four days before Halloween, more than a year after it debuted in July 2016, and will see its ensemble cast – including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard – back in their roles as the residents of fictional town Hawkins, Indiana.

Set in 1983, the first season told the tale of the disappearance of 12-year-old Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) and how his friends, his unsettled mother Joyce (Ryder) and his brother Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) try to find him.

Stranger Things returns on Friday (Netflix)

However, this is no normal missing person case, and it soon becomes apparent that there are darker spirits at play here, bolstered by the mysterious appearance of a psychokinetic girl called Eleven (Brown), the experiments in the secretive Hawkins Lab and the mysterious messages sent from Will from his paranormal prison – a creepy underworld known as the Upside Down.

The second season picks up a year after the horrific events of the first, and sees the Hawkins residents struggle to come to terms with what they went through.

And while Will is safely back at home, he is still plagued by his experiences, and there remains a sinister threat hanging over them all.